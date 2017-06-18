Sami Heading Back Into The Wild

Sami the seal will be released back into the wild today.

She was rescued off the coast of Jersey in December, before being rehabilitated at Guernsey’s animal shelter.

The GSPCA has arranged for the seal to be released in Jersey – off the Ecrehous.

Steve Byrne says they’ve been preparing for this day for a while:

“The main thing is finding a location that is secure and safe, as we don’t want her being spooked or scared or people encouraging back onto the beach. We have tried to use the last few months of her recovery as a time where she doesn’t see many people and she’s on her own.

We’re transporting her in a cage, taking her to the shoreline, opening the doors. With some, they dash for the sea, others say ‘what am I doing here, this is not the GSPCA, where is my mackerel!'”.

You can find out more about Sami’s story here.