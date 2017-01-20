Same-Sex Marriage Law Change ‘Complicated’

The process of making changes to the law, to permit same-sex weddings, has been “complicated”, according to the Health Minister.

Despite being approved in principle in September 2015, Senator Andrew Green says delays have been caused by Jersey’s system of registering marriages.

He says that this has led Jersey to fall behind Guernsey, where the first same-sex weddings are expected this summer.

“I know that Guernsey have managed to do it quicker,” he says.

“The prime difference is that Guernsey has one registrar: in Jersey we have 12 registrars – each parish in Jersey has a registrar.

“So the laws have been somewhat more complicated, because it’s 12 lots of laws to look at.

“But also, we wanted to update our laws in relation to all couples getting married: it’s a complete overhaul of marriage law at the same time.”

It comes after the States announced that law draftsman have been issued instructions to amend the Marriage and Civil Status (Jersey) Law 2001 – paving the way for gay couples to get married in the island.

Senator Green has confirmed that this process should be completed by the end of 2017.

He says: “As a government, we’ve always encouraged families and marriage, and I think this reflects – either heterosexual or same-sex – people’s love for one another and the stability that comes from having a marriage.”

A government press release adds that further changes to the law, set to come into effect by the end of the year will: