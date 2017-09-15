Safety Warning Following Garage Fire
15th September 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire & Rescue
Jersey Fire and Rescue has issued a safety warning after a large fire broke out in a garage at La Pouquelaye.
A man was lucky to escape from the blaze, which is thought to have been caused by an electric lamp.
Sirens were heard thoughout St Helier as emergency services rushed towards thick plumes of black smoke, after witnesses reported an explosion shortly before 3pm on Thursday.
Paramedics have confirmed nobody was injured in the fire – which it is understood started while a man was fixing his car.
Jersey Fire and Rescue have urged islanders to ensure vehicle fuel systems are clear before attempting any repair work.
Temporary Watch Commander John Le Cornu said: “If you are in any doubt, ensure that a qualified vehicle mechanic carries out any work necessary”.
Nine firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The garage has been left structurally unsafe due to the high temperatures. The adjoining road was closed until the area is made safe.
