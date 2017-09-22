Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Safety Measures For Longueville Road
22nd September 2017
Measures are being considered to make Longueville Road safer.
Pedestrian crossing and lower speed limits are some of the traffic calming methods that could be introduced between Plat Douet Road and Rue Des Pres trading estate.
The Infrastructure Department and the Parish of St Saviour will be held at Plat Douet School at 5pm next Thursday (28th September) for anyone to drop in an raise their concerns.
Deputy Jeremy Macon says people living in the area have been expressing safety fears for almost two decades.
He hopes the project board can get whichever measures are agreed in place in 2018.
A questionnaire is available from St Saviour Parish Hall before 5th October.
Share this story:
« Previous Post
Next Post »