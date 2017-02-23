Safety Campaign To Target Young Drivers

A new road safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of car crashes involving young drivers could begin in April.

Prison! Me! No Way!!!! is working on a scheme to help inexperienced drivers realise the damage they can cause if they lose concentration.

The crime prevention charity plans to introduce interactive workshops which are designed to resonate with young people.

Chairperson Lesley Harrison says sometimes young people don’t think about the consequences of their actions.

“Once they’ve passed their tests, young people are really keen to get out on the road,” she says.

“They want to have their little bit of freedom; they want to include their friends in their excitement.

“But it’s a very different environment from being in a controlled situation with a parent or a tutor.

“All of a sudden, you’re on your own, you haven’t got somebody with you, and you’re in control of that vehicle.

“Maybe you’re not used to driving in wet conditions, or maybe you’ve got a whole crowd of your friends in the car, the music is up and your eyes are taken off the road.

“All of those little things, we’ll be trying to help them to think about it.”

She adds the idea is still in the early stages, but says that a number of agencies have thrown their support behind it.