Runners Running For Stroke Association

Hundreds of runners are taking to Les Landes Race Course for charity today.

The Jersey Stroke Association’s putting on its ‘Resolution Run’, to raise awareness of the symptoms.

Organiser, Tracy O’Regan, says lots of runners have volunteered their time to help make a difference.

She believes it’s a cause that means a lot to many:

“Runners will get a medal once they’ve completed their run – and we’re offering two distances for people to complete, 5km or 10km.

This event is really important for us as it is one of the biggest we do on island. It is important to raise awareness as many people have a stroke locally and don’t know what support is available. We’re here to help those in need.”

