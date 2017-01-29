Rowathon Launched With Learn To Row Programme

Around 300 people are needed to take part in the annual Rowathon, to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Collectively you’d row 30 thousand metres, which is the distance between Jersey and Sark, on an indoor machine in a relay.

Last year the event raised more than £34,000 to help cancer patients with 49 times taking part.

This year’s Rowathon will take place on the 22nd April at Les Ormes. Teams can enter the 9am or 1pm sitting. Registrations can be made online.

The organisers say:

The event is once again being kindly supported by RBS International who have sponsored the event for the past seven years and their continued support is invaluable in maintaining our service. We are expanding the event and planning to have a ‘juniors’ only category on the Friday evening of the 21st April 2017. This year is also our 30th Anniversary as a charity in Jersey and we would love to get to full capacity of 60 teams for this year’s event and as many schools involved as possible.



Meanwhile

A Learn-to-Row programme for novices is being launched.

It’s being offered by the Jersey Rowing Club, which says there are 25 places available on the course, which begins on the 29th of January.

The programme is specifically targeted at people who are interested in the sport and want to learn from experienced coaches.

For more information contact the Jersey Rowing Club Captain Ian Blandin via email, ianblandin@gmail.com, or through the Jersey Rowing Club’s contacts below:

Jersey Rowing Club Facebook

Jersey Rowing Club Website

Jersey Rowing Club Twitter