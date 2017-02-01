Rock Star Visits Jersey

It may be Winter 2017 but last weekend islanders could have been forgiven for thinking it was the “Summer of 69”.

Canadian Rock star Bryan Adams, known for hits such as “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Heaven” and “Back To You” was in Jersey visiting friends.

He is famous for claiming he would “Run To You”, but the singer-songwriter actually got around the island on four wheels, after he was pictured borrowing a car from a local garage.

Adams is heading out on a European tour next month.