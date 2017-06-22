Navigation
NEWS
Rocco The Seal Pup Dies
22nd June 2017
A seal taken from Jersey to Guernsey for treatment has died.
Rocco was found on Sunday off the island’s coast, just as a team was releasing Sami the seal – found here at Christmas – was released back into the wild at the Ecrehous.
She was underweight and dehydrated, and had several health problems.
She was transferred to the GSPCA on Tuesday.
Vets say the ‘extremely poorly’ pup passed away this morning despite them doing all they could for her.
The GSPCA said it was the first grey seal pup that had ever come into its care in the middle of the summer which it called ‘extremely unseasonable’.
