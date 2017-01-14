RNLI Holding Annual Boat Pull

Shoppers on King Street might have to make way for a crew of RNLI members today – as the annual fund-raising boat pull takes place.

A three and a half metre inflatable lifeboat will be dragged through town, beginning on the Albert Quay at 10 o clock.

The route will take crew members through Sand Street, Charing Cross, and Queen Street, before they arrive at West Centre.

They will then retrace their steps, and carry the boat back to the St Helier lifeboat station.