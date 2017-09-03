Navigation
NEWS
Reward For Glasshouse Fire Information
3rd September 2017
(Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue Service)
A £5,000 reward is being offered in return for information that leads to the arrest of those who started a glasshouse fire.
The owner of Tamba Park’s confirmed a Police investigation is underway, after tests showed last week’s blaze could have been started deliberately.
In a post on the Tamba Park Facebook page, Jonathan Ruff says he’s angry and upset at what happened.
He’s hoping those believed to be responsible will be caught and brought to justice.
In the meantime, Mr Ruff’s confirmed he’s increasing security by adding 14 long range vision cameras to monitor the perimeter of the site.
You can read his full statement below:
