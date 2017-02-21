Revised Grouville Tower Plans Submitted

Developers behind a controversial housing project in Grouville say their revised plans address previous concerns.

An application to build homes on two derelict properties near Keppel Tower was blocked by a court in 2014.

The original blueprint led to a public outcry, as people argued the plans did not respect historical assets in the area.

A nearby resident took the Planning Department – which gave the development the green light – to court and managed to win.

The new proposal includes 14 homes, a swimming pool and car parking.

The tower would be restored as a stand alone building.

Developers believe the redesign preserves iconic structures in the Parish, while providing ”much needed homes”.

A statement says: “The scheme, known as ‘The Waves’, is designed to be in keeping with the character and existing properties in the area.

“If plans are approved, the regeneration will mean a complete re-establishment of the existing historic Tower, restoring it to its former glory as a stand-alone building which will be clearly visible from both the road and the beach.

“This will open up a view of the beach itself from the road, which currently does not exist.”