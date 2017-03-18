Review of Letting Fees ‘Waste Of Time’

A States review looking at letting fees for tenants is a waste of time and money, according to a Reform politician. Deputy Sam Mezec says the government should “just get on with” – banning the fees, which have already been outlawed in the UK.

The consultation – recently launched by Deputy Anne Pryke – is seeking to establish how satisfied landlords and tenants are with letting and property services provided in the island.

The Housing Minister told Deputy Mezec she is waiting for evidence before changes are made:

‘A review has gone out. It would be totally inappropriate of me to take a section of that review out now before it has finished. I know Deputy Mezec has great concerns and I hope he has filled in the consultation so that a good policy decision has been made. If it needs to be changed quite swiftly afterwards it can be done by an order.’

Deputy Sam Mezec has urged the Minister to act:

‘Tenants will continue to be charged these fees inappropriately, when everybody knows that the writing is on the wall. Nobody, I think, anticipates that the consultation won’t come to the conclusion that they should be banned here. Isn’t it a better use of taxpayer’s time and money to just get on with it?’