All Restaurants To Display Hygiene Scores

Jersey restaurants will soon have to display hygiene scores in their windows, under laws currently being drafted.
It comes almost three years since the ‘Eat Safe’ star ratings – which are awarded by Environmental Health – were made availableonline.
The ratings – 5, 4, 3, 2 or 0 stars – are given based on restaurants’ compliance with the Jersey Food Law and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) Food Safety Code of Practice.
Assistant Director Caroline Maffia says the move to make it compulsory to display star rating stickers will help customers make informed choices about where to eat.
“We’re bringing this in so that as a customer you know what the hygiene standards of that kitchen are at the time you choose to eat there,” she says.
“It means customers can make immediate decisions at that time, rather than having to pre-plan something or have a look on a smart phone – or if your smart phone’s not available, having to ask a restaurant, which is uncomfortable and embarrassing and not something most people do.”
A number of island businesses already display their hygiene ratings at their point of entry.
The new legislation will mean all restaurants, cafes and bars will have to follow suit.
Establishments are regularly visited by Environmental Health officials, with the frequency of inspections based upon the risk associated with the food they prepare.
Caroline says: “One that works with raw chicken – if they’re cooking it to make it as part of a salad, for example – would be inspected more often than a place that does tea, coffee and cakes.”
Businesses unhappy with their rating can request a visit before they are due one, if they have made improvements and want inspectors to come back and improve their hygiene score.
“We don’t give any information to the business before we’re going to turn up,” explains Caroline, “and quite often we turn up at the busiest time of day, because that’s when things are most at risk of going wrong.
“Whether a business is on our proactive inspection scheme or if it’s in response to them requesting us to re-inspect, we won’t tell them when it will be and it’s usually within a three month period.
“They have to always be good to know we are always potentially going to come out.”
How much importance do you put on hygiene ratings when choosing a restaurant?