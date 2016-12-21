Residents ‘Delighted’ With Beach Restoration

First Tower business owners say they’re relived the government has restored the beach in the area.

There was a large build up of sand and rocks against the seawall which was making some of the beach unusable during the summer months.

Bulldozers have since removed the objects to ensure the beach is flat and clear so people can easily walk on the sand.

The St Helier Deputy for that area, Deputy Andrew Lewis said there were concerns the Infrastructure Department was taking too long to get the work done:

“Nearby residents and in particular the owner of the Lookout Café were dismayed by the apparent inaction of the Infrastructure department to restore the beach at First Tower”.

But he has welcomed the recent efforts to clean up the beach:

“The main reason given by the department was that they were concerned that such a large build up of rocks and sand against the sea wall threatened to undermine the integrity of the sea defences in the event of further winter storms. This scenario had been pointed out to the department many months before, but it was not until the department consulted fully with residents that a solution was implemented.

This fully demonstrates the power of consultation – we hope that in future, Government will be more receptive to the views of those most affected”