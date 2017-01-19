Report Says Jersey’s Environment Is A ‘Time Bomb’

An independent report labelling Jersey’s environment as a ‘disaster zone’ has been handed to Jersey politicians.

Save Our Shoreline has submitted a detailed report to a Scrutiny Panel, outlining the effect it feels asbestos, farming chemicals and badly disposed waste is having on natural habitats.

Earlier this year, the group conducted its own water testing – claiming that high levels of nitrates in St Aubin’s Bay are to blame for the island’s sea lettuce problem.

Environmentalist Jacqui Carrel says the government has ignored previous warnings about how dire the situation is:

”The overall feel is that we are heading into an environmental disaster zone unless things stop now and are reversed – so far nothing has been done.

”If our suggestions were listened to a few years ago, we might have been part way there to have solved the problem.”

She’s hoping the panel will take the document on board, as it carries out its own investigation into Jersey’s water quality.

”They’re bringing over some environmental experts from the UK next week, who will be doing another report.

”Hopefully they’ll actually do something about this this time instead of just shelving the report yet again.

”We need to act quickly, before it’s too late.”

The document called ‘Death by Neglect’ also calls on the Chief Minister to separate the roles of Minister for Planning and Environment to create two individual departments.

Currently, Deputy Steve Luce oversees both the planning and environment portfolios.

Jacqui says it is a ”huge conflict of interest”:

”On the one hand you’re wanting to preserve a lot of things and on the other you want to build and make progress. Both are important, but it’s difficult if you have the same person balancing the two.

”It’s a bit like playing Chess against yourself.”

Here is an extract from the report listing recommendations the lobby group has put forward:

You can find more details about the full report here.