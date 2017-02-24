Les Quennevais: Minister Focuses On Positives

The Environment Minister says the application for the new Les Quennevais School has overcome a big hurdle – despite not getting approval.

The plan has been hailed as the “single largest investment in education in recent years”, and was to accommodate 850 pupils.

But planning officers have refused the design because of concerns about the layout and the safety of traffic and parking arrangements.

But Deputy Steve Luce says he’s happy for the school to be built in the Green Zone – normally a reason for developments to be rejected.

”I’m delighted that the inspector was able to recommend to me that the Green Zone policy can be changed in this instance – it’s usually a presumption against development in the Green Zone.

”But he was satisfied that all the alternatives had been properly looked at and the site is the best option for the school, so that’s certainly a very big plus in this whole situation.”



Jersey’s Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans, says the fact officers have approved the site is a major feat for his team.

”The department has done an excellent job during consultation – there was very little against it once people understood what we were trying to do.

”It was once said by the Governor that ‘we rise to the challenge and we don’t run away from the risk’, and that is what we have now, we have a challenge and we accept that.”

He is confident the design can be altered to ensure it ticks all the boxes to get planning permission.

”It is one of the biggest developments that the island is going to see over the next 10 years, so it is important to get it right.

”This gives us another chance to look at the design and go over the plans to make sure it’s a building that’s aspirational for the children.”

It could be six months before a revised planning application is submitted.