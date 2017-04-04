Reds Consider Chartering Plane For Cup Final

Jersey Reds fans interested in travelling to Cork for the British and Irish Cup Final are asked to contact the club by tomorrow morning.

Officials are considering chartering a plane, as the only direct flights from Jersey to Ireland land in Dublin – a three hour drive away from the stadium.

Fans would travel with the players, with tickets expected to cost around £400 per person.

The Reds reached the final for the first time with a 25-17 victory over London Irish on Sunday.

They will face Munster A at Independent Park on Friday 21st April.

Anyone interested in making the trip to Ireland is asked to email jerseykate@hotmail.co.uk by 08:00 on Wednesday 5th April.