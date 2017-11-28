Navigation
NEWS
Rebelo Murder: Man Charged
28th November 2017
A man has been charged with the murder of Ana Rebelo.
The 51 year old was killed at her home in Victoria Street in April.
A post-mortem examination found she had died ‘compression to the neck by a third party’.
Police say 58 year old Alfredo da Costa Rebelo has been charged with murder and appeared before Jersey’s Magistrate’s Court later today.
He is due to appear in court again on 20 December.
It follows a long-running investigation in which police travelled to Portugal to speak to Mrs Rebelo’s family.
The force said it had been pursuing hundreds of lines of enquiry and had interviewed 130 witnesses.
Initally, two men were arrested. A 25 year old was released without charge in August.
A file was then passed to the Law Officers’ department which has spent months considered the case.
Jersey Police issued a brief statement today saying Alfredo da Costa Rebelo was charged at 10 o’clock this morning.
