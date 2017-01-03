Raymi The Bear Celebrates His First Birthday!

An island youngster is celebrating his first birthday today.

Raymi, the Andean bear, was born at Durrell on the 3rd of January 2016.

The ‘adventurous, independent and playful’ cub was the first Andean bear to be born at the wildlife park in 2 decades, meaning that his arrival was met with a lot of excitement.

Senior Mammal Keeper Jenna Hunt says Raymi spends a lot of his time running around the dens and climbing right to the top of the trees outside.

In celebration of his first birthday, islanders are invited to buy Raymi a special birthday treat.

You can find out how here.