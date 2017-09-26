Navigation
NEWS
Pupils Given Postcard Poem
26th September 2017
Hundreds of schoolchildren are being given poems in Jèrriais today to encourage their interest in the local language.
L’Office du Jèrriais has organised it to mark today’s European Day of Languages and National Poetry Day, which is on Thursday.
The postcards will be given to pupils in Year 4 and selected Year 7.
Geraint Jennings wrote the verse and says poerty is a good way of learning;
” You have got rhythm, you have got imagery. It’s a really good way of getting into the language. Little sayings, little expressions, nursery rhymes – it is a good way of getting into any language.”
The poem is also available on a new website
www.learnjerriais.org.je
which also features details of classes available to children and adults.
