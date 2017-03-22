Pupils Call For Student Loan ‘Action’

22nd March 2017
Pupils grilled politicians at the annual Youth Assembly on Tuesday

Jersey College for Girls pupils have called on the States to try harder to introduce a student loan scheme for islanders hoping to go to university.

Sixth-formers quizzed politicians in the annual Youth Assembly Debate on Tuesday.

The JCG team asked the Assistant Education Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, about government plans for a loan system.

Pupil Lucy Pallent says they were told there is no easy solution.

“They basically talked about how they could either increase the current system – the bursary that the States offer – but how that wasn’t very financially viable, and how, if the States did start student loans, they would amass a huge debt before any money would actually get paid back.”

She concludes: “I would have liked to have heard more of a response and I would like to see more action from the States on this topic.”

The Youth Assembly comes just days after a Scrutiny panel review said that student loans “must be considered” by Jersey’s government.

The Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans, has since said that while he will continue looking into a loan system, he can’t promise it will be implemented in the future.

