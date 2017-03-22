Pupils Call For Student Loan ‘Action’

Jersey College for Girls pupils have called on the States to try harder to introduce a student loan scheme for islanders hoping to go to university.

Sixth-formers quizzed politicians in the annual Youth Assembly Debate on Tuesday.

The JCG team asked the Assistant Education Minister, Deputy Anne Pryke, about government plans for a loan system.

Pupil Lucy Pallent says they were told there is no easy solution.

“They basically talked about how they could either increase the current system – the bursary that the States offer – but how that wasn’t very financially viable, and how, if the States did start student loans, they would amass a huge debt before any money would actually get paid back.”

She concludes: “I would have liked to have heard more of a response and I would like to see more action from the States on this topic.”

The Youth Assembly comes just days after a Scrutiny panel review said that student loans “must be considered” by Jersey’s government.

The Education Minister, Deputy Rod Bryans, has since said that while he will continue looking into a loan system, he can’t promise it will be implemented in the future.