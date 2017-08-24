Public Vote To Elect Chief Minister?
24th August 2017
The Chief Minister should be elected as a result of a public vote, according to Deputy Russell Labey.
He has submitted a proposition, calling for a change to the way Jersey’s top political post is filled.
Currently, States members decide who is to lead the council of ministers.
But Deputy Labey thinks candidates who receive more than 18 votes from their fellow politicians should then be put forward for a public ballot.
The results of that ballot would then decide who will be Chief Minister.
Deputy Labey says it would give the winner authority and a strong mandate.
“All around the world, the overwhelming majority of people living in sensible democracies have a say in who becomes their political leader. We can’t continue to tell the public of Jersey that when you elect us as states members, you have made the right decision there, thank you for that, but we will take it from there and we will choose your leader. I do not think that is sustainable.”
Deputy Labey adds that if only one politician gets the backing of 18 colleagues, they would automatically become Chief Minister.
He also says there would be a number of benefits for the winning candidate.
“A public vote would invest the winning candidate with tremendous authority and a real mandate from the public to continue their work. I think that will be respected by the whole house, it would have to be respected. Who wants to be Chief Minister, not knowing the majority of the population support you? It is a ridiculous situation, it is going to give the Chief Minister much more authority.”
