Public Vote For Charity Cash

An online public vote will decide which local charities will get a share of £3 million pounds.

Jersey Freemasons has nominated four good causes for funding to celebrate its 300th anniversary.

Islanders can choose between Jersey Cheshire Homes, Jersey Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Stroke Association.

They will each get a grant, but the public vote will determine how much.

Sums of between £4,000 to £25,000 are available.

It is part of a nationwide Freemasons donation of £3 million.

