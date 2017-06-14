Protecting Children ‘Everyone’s Business’

Protecting Jersey’s children and vulnerable adults from abuse is ‘everybody’s business’.

That is from the Safeguarding Partnership Board, which wants to make sure we all know who to report concerns to.

It comes the day after a Serious Case Review revealed failings in the care of three siblings exposed to drug use and abuse over a decade.

The SPB says it wants to “build confidence that organisations in Jersey will listen if concerns are raised.

It wants islanders to watch this video about contacting MASH – the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub – with any worries

MASH can be contacted on 519 000