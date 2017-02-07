Printing Costs Falling – Assistant Minister

The government is spending less on printing than it used to, according to the Assistant Minister with responsibility for digital policy.

It comes after a Freedom of Information request revealed that more than half a million pounds was spent on printing between July and December last year.

Deputy Scott Wickenden says that four years ago, printouts were costing the government £1.5 million a year – meaning that the latest figures represent an improvement.

Despite this, he says some of the expenditure is unavoidable – citing the £163,399 bill racked up by the Health and Social Services department as an example.

“We have to send out letters to patients to let them know when they’ve got their appointment; if there’s been a change in their appointment; whether they should be coming in for a check,” he says.

“There will always be a reliance on contacting our customers through paper format.”

Deputy Wickenden says that the eGov programme – which aims to streamline government services by moving them online – will mean that there is a “much further reduction” in public sector printing costs.

Some services – such as the ‘Jersey Gazette’, which provides a platform for official public notices to be published – have already gone live.

Online planning applications, passport applications and health bookings are all in development.

“We’re trying to engage with our public in a much more digital format, so it’s quicker and easier and it’s at the touch of your fingers, and you don’t have to wait until you get home and look in the post,” says Deputy Wickenden.

“I’d love to do it all tomorrow but it takes time and you need to make sure it’s robust and tested every time you do something.

“It’s constantly happening and we’re putting out things all the time that are going to further reduce the cost of printing.”