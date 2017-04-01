Pound Notes To Be Scrapped

Jersey’s pound notes are to be scrapped.

The decision has been made following the introduction of new 12 sided pound coins in the UK.

The States treasury has announced the decision to move to pound coins only to make things easier for visitors to the island.

Our iconic green pound notes have always been popular but we’re told they’re just too costly to produce.

Instead, the island’s treasury says the UK’s new 12 sided pound coin will enter circulation here shortly and that will be followed by the withdrawal of the pound note.