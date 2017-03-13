Post-Mortem For Body Recovered From Sea

It is not yet possible to confirm if a body recovered from the sea at Noirmont is that of missing Valerie Jehan, according to Jersey Police.

The body of an adult woman was spotted by a fishing vessel off the island’s south coast on Sunday morning.

Following a joint operation between the St Helier lifeboat, the Coastguard, the Police and the Jersey Ambulance service, the body was brought ashore at around 08:15.

Family Liaison officers from the States of Jersey Police continue to support the family of Valerie Jehan, who was last seen at Devil’s Hole over a week ago.

The 75-year-old’s handbag and mobile phone were later found by officers searching cliffs on the north coast.

A UK pathologist will conduct a post-mortem “in due course” to formally identify the body.

Jersey Police released this statement on Sunday: