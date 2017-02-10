Possible Solution To Keep Women’s Muratti

A solution may have been found to ensure this year’s Women’s Muratti can go ahead.

The Guernsey FA had been forced to pull out of May’s match for the first time, but one team has come up with a plan.

A number of the island’s best players now turn out for Ormer FC – who are affiliated in the UK.

Currently that means they can’t play for Guernsey island side at the moment, as they’re not connected locally.

However the bosses at Ormer say some of their squad have agreed to sign with two GFA sides, splitting themselves evenly so they can qualify for the iconic annual match and play some local games too.

Proposals have been put to both the Guernsey FA and our governing body in an open letter:

Dear GFA & JFA Board Members

We were sadden to learn on Wednesday of the GFA’s decision to cancel the 2017 Ladies Muratti due to the lack of eligible local players. We appreciate how difficult this must have been, as this event should be the highlight of Channel Islands woman’s football, and seems in sharp contrast to the rising popularity in the woman’s game nationally and globally.

It was also disappointing to see that Ormer FC was mentioned in the media as a factor in this situation. As you know, the original U13 youth Ormer team has worked alongside their local football commitments smoothly over the last 2 years. Similarly most GFC players successful combine their UK fixtures with playing for local clubs. It is a format that is well established in Guernsey and should be no different for the ladies. We understood that there were various options on the table for players to register with the GFA to ensure their eligibility to play representative football.

Obviously misunderstandings have occurred, and this has caused huge disappointment amongst our players. Their welfare is important to us, as is a viable woman’s football scene in Guernsey. Ormer FC is committed to finding a positive outcome.

Accordingly, a group of Ormer players, Sylvans, Rovers and Ormer FC have come together over the last 48 hours to propose a solution:

1. Yesterday, 18 Ormer players (who are currently registered with the Hampshire FA) completed signing on forms with two local clubs, Sylvans Sports Club and Guernsey Rovers AC. To facilitate matches, the players have split themselves equally, in number and ability, between Rovers and Sylvans.

2. As a gesture of goodwill and to facilitate this process, Ormer FC will cover the £25 registration cost for each of their players that wish to register under this proposal. The club intends to hold a fundraising event within the next few weeks to cover the costs.

3. The ladies teams of Sylvans, Rovers and Ormer will train together, initially on a Tuesday evening under an existing ‘Get Fit Footie’ evening at Les Beaucamps. Working in collaboration in this way will benefit everyone through the sharing of skills, resources and camaraderie. The sessions are also open to anyone that wishes to come along to play 5 aside games.

4. Friendly matches will be scheduled across the remainder of the season on Sundays and will be played at Sylvans and Rovers grounds. The Guernsey Ladies Football Club and Vintage team will also be invited to participate in these friendly fixtures which could lead to a more formal, mini league next season.

5. By close of play today, the GFA should have on their desk 18 registration forms awaiting their approval, from players ready and wiling to play for Guernsey. This should, combined with existing registered players, be sufficient for the GFA now to confidently field a team.

6. The GFA selection team will be able to attend Tuesday training sessions from as early as this week to assess potential Guernsey squad members and get the selection ball rolling.

7. We trust that both the GFA and the JFA will consider this development in the constructive spirit in which it is offered – Guernsey ladies players passionate about Guernsey football and wanting to support their local FA and represent their island.

As the 2017 Ladies Muratti was only cancelled on Wednesday, we hope there is the time and the commitment to resurrect the 2017 Ladies Muratti Fixture for everyone to enjoy.

Both Sylvans and Rovers have warmly welcomed this development as it kick starts ladies football again at club level in Guernsey and fulfils their obligations as Standard Charter Clubs to have a ladies team.

We appreciate all the hard work that goes into sport locally from governing bodies such as yourselves, through to the dedicated work at club level and the energy and commitment of the players. We strongly believe that the 2017 Ladies Muratti should take place this year – it will signal that woman’s football has indeed a bright future in Guernsey. It is a strong community that comes together to find solutions.

We are pleased to have been part of this process. Over to you. We look forward to hearing from you and all parties are available at your convenience to discuss further.

If the plans get approval, the club believes that means the game can continue – 20 years after it first began.

Vanessa Crispini-Adams, Secretary of Ormer FC, said:

“We were shocked to read on Wednesday of the GFA’s decision to cancel the 2017 Ladies Muratti. We appreciate how difficult this must have been for them, as this event is the highlight of Guernsey woman’s football, especially as Guernsey is not sending a woman’s team to the Island Games either this year. It seems in sharp contrast to the rising popularity in the woman’s game nationally and globally. It was also disappointing to see that Ormer FC was mentioned in the media as a factor in this situation.

The original U13 youth Ormer team has worked alongside their local football commitments smoothly over the last 2 years. Similarly most GFC players successfully combine their UK fixtures with playing for local clubs. It is a well established Guernsey format in football as in other sports, and should be no different for the ladies football team.”

