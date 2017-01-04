‘Positive’ Drink-Driving Campaign

Just three people were caught drink-driving in what Jersey Police are calling a “positive” Christmas campaign .

Almost 4,000 cars were stopped by officers – an increase of more than 1,000 on 2015.

114 drivers were asked to provide roadside breath samples, with two found to be over the limit and one awaiting the results of a blood test.

One of those arrested was more than two times over the limit.

Inspector Sara Garwood has thanked islanders for their support and positive feedback:

”We only arrested three people which is really positive. We arrested nine people last year and the year before there were 12. The figures are going down but any drink-driver is one too many.”

She added:

”It’s not worth taking the risk, it’s a really anti-social thing to do now. We’ve been really lucky with the support from the public – they don’t want to tolerate drink-drivers. They want to have the roads safe and they rely on us to enforce that message.”