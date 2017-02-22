Portsmouth WW2 Bomb Delays Ferries

Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb left the Condor Clipper stuck outside.

Hampshire Police announced the news just before 06.30 on Wednesday:

The Royal Navy then tweeted to say “mine disposal divers” were dealing with the incident:

Portsmouth Harbour subsequently had this advice for passengers:

Condor then tweeted this update:

The Harbour re-opened shortly after 08.00.

Condor confirmed the development:

A Condor spokesperson told Channel 103: “Portsmouth Harbour authorities are starting to resume shipping movements now that the ordinance has been cleared.

“Commodore Clipper’s time of arrival in Portsmouth is estimated as 09:00, and her revised schedule for today’s sailings are therefore as follows:

​Arrival in Portsmouth ​09:00
​Departure from Portsmouth ​11:15
​Arrival in Guernsey ​18:15
​Departure from Guernsey ​19:35
​Arrival in Jersey ​21:35
​Departure from Jersey ​23:35

“Passengers are being notified of the delays caused by the unexploded bomb by SMS and on Twitter and Facebook.”

