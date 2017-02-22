Portsmouth WW2 Bomb Delays Ferries

Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb left the Condor Clipper stuck outside.

Hampshire Police announced the news just before 06.30 on Wednesday:

(1/2) We’ve activated a pre-arranged plan after #unexploded #ordnance found in #Portsmouth Harbour this morning (Feb 22) — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) February 22, 2017

The Royal Navy then tweeted to say “mine disposal divers” were dealing with the incident:

Another #WW2 bomb found in Portsmouth Harbour; @RoyalNavy SDU2 mine disposal divers with the incident with @HantsPolice More to follow. pic.twitter.com/aSMBkp18F5 — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) February 22, 2017

Portsmouth Harbour subsequently had this advice for passengers:

Harbour closure affecting all ferry sailings please contact your ferry operator for further details. — Portsmouth Port (@PortsmouthPort) February 22, 2017

Condor then tweeted this update:

Our @CF_Travel_News crews/port teams are keeping passengers up dated, and offering free tea/coffee whilst experts @RoyalNavy get to work https://t.co/LagU8toxaM — Condor Ferries (@Condor_Ferries) February 22, 2017

The Harbour re-opened shortly after 08.00.

Portsmouth harbour now re-opened. Please check with your ferry operator for update on sailing times. — Portsmouth Port (@PortsmouthPort) February 22, 2017

Condor confirmed the development:

INFO| Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened we are number 2 of 4 for arrival ETA 0900 @Condor_Ferries pic.twitter.com/KeaQrnfprj — CF Sailing Updates (@CF_Travel_News) February 22, 2017

A Condor spokesperson told Channel 103: “Portsmouth Harbour authorities are starting to resume shipping movements now that the ordinance has been cleared.

“Commodore Clipper’s time of arrival in Portsmouth is estimated as 09:00, and her revised schedule for today’s sailings are therefore as follows:

​Arrival in Portsmouth ​09:00 ​Departure from Portsmouth ​11:15 ​Arrival in Guernsey ​18:15 ​Departure from Guernsey ​19:35 ​Arrival in Jersey ​21:35 ​Departure from Jersey ​23:35

“Passengers are being notified of the delays caused by the unexploded bomb by SMS and on Twitter and Facebook.”