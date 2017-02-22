Portsmouth WW2 Bomb Delays Ferries
Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened after the discovery of an unexploded World War Two bomb left the Condor Clipper stuck outside.
Hampshire Police announced the news just before 06.30 on Wednesday:
(1/2) We’ve activated a pre-arranged plan after #unexploded #ordnance found in #Portsmouth Harbour this morning (Feb 22)
— Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) February 22, 2017
The Royal Navy then tweeted to say “mine disposal divers” were dealing with the incident:
Another #WW2 bomb found in Portsmouth Harbour; @RoyalNavy SDU2 mine disposal divers with the incident with @HantsPolice More to follow. pic.twitter.com/aSMBkp18F5
— Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) February 22, 2017
Portsmouth Harbour subsequently had this advice for passengers:
Harbour closure affecting all ferry sailings please contact your ferry operator for further details.
— Portsmouth Port (@PortsmouthPort) February 22, 2017
Condor then tweeted this update:
Our @CF_Travel_News crews/port teams are keeping passengers up dated, and offering free tea/coffee whilst experts @RoyalNavy get to work https://t.co/LagU8toxaM
— Condor Ferries (@Condor_Ferries) February 22, 2017
The Harbour re-opened shortly after 08.00.
Portsmouth harbour now re-opened. Please check with your ferry operator for update on sailing times.
— Portsmouth Port (@PortsmouthPort) February 22, 2017
Condor confirmed the development:
INFO| Portsmouth Harbour has now re-opened we are number 2 of 4 for arrival ETA 0900 @Condor_Ferries pic.twitter.com/KeaQrnfprj
— CF Sailing Updates (@CF_Travel_News) February 22, 2017
A Condor spokesperson told Channel 103: “Portsmouth Harbour authorities are starting to resume shipping movements now that the ordinance has been cleared.
“Commodore Clipper’s time of arrival in Portsmouth is estimated as 09:00, and her revised schedule for today’s sailings are therefore as follows:
|Arrival in Portsmouth
|09:00
|Departure from Portsmouth
|11:15
|Arrival in Guernsey
|18:15
|Departure from Guernsey
|19:35
|Arrival in Jersey
|21:35
|Departure from Jersey
|23:35
“Passengers are being notified of the delays caused by the unexploded bomb by SMS and on Twitter and Facebook.”