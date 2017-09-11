Ports Appeal For Hurricane Aid

Islanders are being asked to donate items to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Ports of Jersey has set up a collection point at the Airport Cargo Centre to transport essentials over to the affected regions of the Caribbean.
The storm has left at least 28 people dead.
More UK troops are being sent to the region.
“The appeal has come from a colleague at Ports of Jersey who has a friend in the affected Island of St Martin providing humanitarian assistance over the coming days and in urgent need of practical items to assist with the provision of water, nutrition and shelter.”
The collection point at the engineering depot on La Rue de la Commune is open between 8m and 3pm today and tomorrow.