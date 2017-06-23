Navigation
NEWS
Population Reaches 104,200
23rd June 2017
Jersey’s population is now an estimated 104,200.
It has grown by 1,500 people in a year, and almost 12,000 in a decade.
In 2006, 92,300 people lived in Jersey. That means the island’s population has grown by 11,900 in ten years.
The States Statistics Unit says 75% of that rise is down to net inward migration. That is the number of people moving to the island being greater than those leaving.
Last year that figure was 1,300.
That was 200 fewer than in 2015, when net inward migration was at its highest level in at least 15 years.
But it was still 600 more than in 2014.
Of the 1,300, 200 were ‘licensed’ employees (formerly called j-cat workers) and their families. The rest were ‘registered’ (non-quals) and their dependents.
Natural change in the population in 2016 – the number of babies born compared to the number of people who died – was 200.
