Population Limiting Measures To Be Introduced

Changes to work permits available to migrants are set to be introduced, in an attempt to control the number of people moving to Jersey.

The government says the changes will “ensure that migration is more focused on delivering the greatest social and economic value”.

1,500 more people moved to the island than left it in 2015.

Under the plans, businesses who employ more “registered” workers than other companies in the same sector will be assessed by the Population Office.

Employers could be placed into a “step down” programme to reduce the amount of registered workers, or they will have to prove the value of each new staff member.

Registered workers

Have not lived in Jersey for 5 years

Are not “essentially employed”

Are not married to someone with housing qualifications

A trial scheme has already led to a reduction of about 100 permissions.

The Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, says: “Managing migration is a real challenge – we want to support business in their recruitment needs and help our economy grow, but Jersey is a small Island so it is right that we target migration to get the most social and economic value we can.

“This new initiative will help us do that by focusing on those businesses which employ the highest proportion of registered staff.”

He adds: “We welcome newcomers who bring the skills that Jersey needs – in areas such as construction, financial services, and private education and health care – but we need to do more to limit migration.”

