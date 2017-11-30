Poppy Appeal Raises £190k

Jersey’s 2017 Poppy Appeal has raised more than £190,000.
The cash will go to local servicemen and women that need medical, emotional or financial help.
It beats last year’s total by £30,000
The Royal British Legion says it is delighted.
There are up to 5000 serving service personnel, veterans and their dependants living in our community.
Lieutenant Colonel Tim Daniels, Chairman of The Royal British Legion (Jersey Branch) said:
“On behalf of the President, the committee and all members of the Royal British Legion on the island, I would like to convey our sincere and heartfelt thanks to the community of Jersey for their incredible generosity, to our team of dedicated volunteers for all their hard work and to Freedom Media for designing and managing the campaign. The money raised will be used to make a real difference in people’s lives. We have the resources available if people need support, please do come forward, confidentially.”
If you or someone you know needs support – please call the Royal British Legion (Jersey Branch) on 723469 or info@rbl.je