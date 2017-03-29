Politicians Say No To Free TV For Over 75’s

States Members have rejected a call for all people over the age of 75 to be given free TV licences – as they are in the UK.

The government has accepted a deal which which will see some islanders in that age group pay less from 2018, following a means-test.

But politicians voted 22-19 against extending the agreement to all over 75s.

It comes after Deputy Montfort Tadier submitted a proposition, claiming the deal struck by the Council of Ministers was “unfair”.

He said: “This is an opportunity for members to put on record whether they’re happy with the negotiations that have taken part, or whether it’s time to say, ‘could do better, please go back to the table and get a better deal for our over 75s in Jersey.‘”

A majority of politicians disagreed with Deputy Tadier’s motion, meaning that islanders over the age of 75 will continue to be charged £145.50 a year to watch television.