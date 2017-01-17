Politicians Face Questions Over Innovation Fund

Jersey politicians involved with the Innovation Fund are expected to come under fire in the first States sitting of 2017.

It comes after a damning report into the government fund revealed that £1.4 million of taxpayers’ money is at risk of being written off, after being loaned to start-up businesses.

Logfiller Limited received a £500,000 loan, but has since gone bust.

Nine written and oral questions will be directed at the politicians involved in the scandal, including Assistant Chief Minister Senator Philip Ozouf who was responsible for the project.

A number of backbench politicians have called for the Minister to be sacked.

Constable of St John Chris Taylor is one of those, and doubts the people involved will provide honest details about what went wrong.

”I suspect this is something that the Public Accounts Committee will have to look at. I don’t expect any revelations to come from the Chief Minister or his Assistant Minister Senator Ozouf.

”I think we need to dig deeper than what they are prepared to say.”

Meanwhile, a local pressure group is holding a demonstration in the Royal Square, also calling for Senator Ozouf to lose his job.

But the Minister has so far said he will not be resigning.

The St Helier Waterfront Action group will be holding a rally outside the States Chamber at 12.30pm today.

Chairman Sean Power says the reputation of the Council of Ministers is diminishing:

”It’s at the stage that unless the Council of Ministers and our Chief Minister does something to deal with this, like asking the person with political responsible for this disaster to take responsibility, then it’s just going to go on and on as a sorry story.”

He says there is an abuse of power in the current political system:

Other items on today’s political agenda include debates about free tv licenses for over-75’s and the potential of high-value residents paying more tax.

Plans for the government to borrow up to £400 million to pay for the future hospital could also be approved.