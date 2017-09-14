Navigation
NEWS
Political Privilege Rights Reviewed
14th September 2017
Rules which mean politicians cannot be tried for perjury over comments they make to public inquiries could soon be scrapped.
PPC is considering changes to the parliamentary privileges available to States Members.
Politicians found to have lied in the States are immune from prosecution – and that protection currently extends to things they say when appearing at public inquiries.
The issue was highlighted when Deputy Andrew Lewis was told that as he’s a States Member, he would not be facing criminal proceedings over his alleged lies in 2008.
But a new £24,000 pound report is now proposing an overhaul of the rights and immunities enjoyed by our elected politicians.
It says the States should be given the power to expel members or suspend them without pay.
Among the other suggestions is a six month jail term for politicians found to have leaked documents.
The Privileges and Procedures Committee is now asking islanders to comment on the report.
States Members will then be asked to approve any changes.
