‘Political Force To Be Reckoned With’ Launched

A new “political force to be reckoned with”, aimed at building “a better Jersey for everyone who lives and works here”, has been launched.

The St Helier Waterfront Action Group – which has campaigned against the International Finance Centre and the use of People’s Park as a site for the new hospital – has re-branded, with the intention of developing and preparing candidates for next May’s general election.

It will now be known as the Jersey Action Group.

Co-founder John Baker says the shift of focus follows an increase in “dissatisfaction with the current government”.

“Every day, every week, we hear of new government ideas about new charges for this; new charges for that,” he says.

“You’ve got to live longer to get your pension; there’s talk about GST going up; there’s a whole raft of extra burden – and it seems to be ‘Middle Jersey’ that’s paying the way for this government’s spending.

“We and a lot of other people would like the large corporations and some of the wealthy sector of the island to pay a little bit more.”

The group will be “an incubator for political ideas”, which will “continue to criticise this current government and point out their failings.”

But Mr Baker insists it is not a political party.

“Generally with a party you would sign up because you totally believe in their mandate and you follow the party line.

“That’s not the way we want to move forward.”

He continues: “We’ve got some broad views.

“If you’re generally agreeing with what we’re saying and you really want to see a change in government, we just want to bring out some intelligent, sensible, forward-thinking people that want to make a commitment to politics.”

The Jersey Action Group is asking anyone interested in “turning the island’s fortunes around” to contact them.

Channel 103 has approached the States of Jersey for comment.