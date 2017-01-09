Policing Has ‘Changed Significantly’

The nature of policing in the island has “changed significantly”, according to Jersey’s most senior officer.

Mike Bowron says that his officers are dealing with more and more calls related to welfare and mental health issues.

It comes as figures released today show that reported crime dropped to a record low in 2016.

2,898 crimes were reported to the force last year: the first time there have been fewer than 3,000 within a 12 month period.

Despite this, Mr Bowron says his force remains “as busy as ever”.

“Whether it’s mental health; behavioural difficulties; missing people; calls for concern: they seem to be on the increase,” he says.

“We’re measuring those and trying to analyse why.

“We seem to be busier than ever on things that aren’t actually recorded as crimes.

“Whether it’s people having more confidence in calling the police, and obviously as crime comes down over the years, perhaps we’ve got a bit more quality time to do some of these jobs.”

Mr Bowron has thanked islanders for their support, and praised officers for their “professionalism”.

Jersey’s Chief Officer has also highlighted the importance of the relationship between his force and other island agencies.

He says: “We work very closely with Health, Probation and Social Services.

“The trick is to all sit down together – and we do through various forums – to look at individual cases, because I can probably name off the top of my head about twenty people who come to the attention of the Police and all these other agencies on a regular basis.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to sit down and work out how we can help these people live what we would all define as normal lives within society.”