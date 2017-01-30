Police Seek Witnesses To Assault

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an assault that happened on the 19th of January.

Officers say a man attacked another man after entering his property at Rouge Bouillon near the Midvale Road junction at around 12.30pm.

The offender is described as white, dark short hair, wearing a navy puffer jacket, black track suit bottoms and dark Nike shoes.

The victim wasn’t seriously hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.