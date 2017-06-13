Police ‘Unprofessional’ Over Complaint

Jersey Police were ‘disrespectful and unprofessional’ in failing to provide documents to a tow-truck driver complaining about his treatment.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland was asked to investigate the force.

The PSNI was asked to examine allegations made by Roy Boschat, who claimed he had suffered harrassment by Jersey Police.

He took his case to court in 2015, but it was struck out for being ‘out of time’.

However, the judge criticised how long it had taken police to respond to his requests for information.

In one example it took more than a thousand days, rather than the expected 40.

The PSNI review – commissioned by Jersey’s Assistant Home Affairs Minister last April – has found that the delays were because of ‘serious organisational and individual failings’ but were not deliberate or malicious.

No action is being taken against the two Police staff investigated, and neither of them still works for the force.

Jersey Police says significant improvements have since been made to its processes.