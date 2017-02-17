Police Survey For Teenagers Launched

Islanders between the ages of 14-18 are being encouraged to complete an anonymous survey asking for their views on the States of Jersey Police.

The poll asks youngsters about their dealings with the island’s force, how they are treated by officers and how well they think situations are handled.

It also asks about the Police’s use of social media, and gives teenagers an opportunity to share their tips for improving community engagement.

