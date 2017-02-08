Police Seek Oil Spill Information

Jersey Police are seeking information about a “substantial” oil spill, following an accident yesterday morning.

The road near Commercial Buildings was closed for a “considerable amount of time” while it was cleared.

A 55-year-old motorcyclist involved in a collision with a car broke his wrist in the incident.

Officers are calling for anyone with information to come forward.

They can be contacted on 612 612, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.