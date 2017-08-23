Navigation
NEWS
Police Seek ‘Harassment’ Witnesses
23rd August 2017
Jersey Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly shouted obscenities at a woman at the junction of St Saviour’s Road and Pleasant Street.
Officers say the incident – which took place at around 17:20 on Friday 18 August – forms part of a larger harassment case.
It is said to have caused some anxiety to the victim.
The man had dark hair and was wearing a short dark coloured jacket.
Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
