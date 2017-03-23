Police Say ‘No Specific Terror Threat’ To Jersey

Jersey Police is reassuring people ”there is no specific threat” to the island following the terror attack at the Houses of Parliament.

A spokesperson says officers remain vigilant and are in regular contact with their UK counterparts.

In the same statement, the force has paid condolences to the family of fallen police officer PC Keith Palmer, who was stabbed to death, as he guarded the Palace of Westminster.

The spokesperson said:

”All of the victims from yesterday’s attack are in our thoughts and prayers and our heartfelt condolences go the family of fallen officer PC Keith Palmer, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

”He would have set off for work yesterday morning fully expecting to return home to his family after his shift.

”Our thoughts are with all those involved yesterday, the emergency response workers, members of the public and the friends, family members and colleagues of those that needlessly perished at the hands of terror.”

Meanwhile, flags will be flown at half-mast on all States and public buildings until sunset, in sympathy for those who died or were injured in the Westminster attack.

Flags will also be flown at half-mast in Guernsey.