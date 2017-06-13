Police Probe Pier Graffiti

Obscene graffiti has been painted across the old pier in St Brelade’s Bay.

Police are investigating the yellow and blue words and pictures that appeared over the weekend.

It was discovered by Sean Kinsella from Absolute Adventures as he took a group of children coasteering on Sunday morning.

“On the floor of the pier itself was lots of random spray painting in yellow and blue. On the granite slabs as well, and the steps leading away from the pier – each step had some paint on it. At the end of the pier, the bollard was sprayed, the railings were all sprayed blue as well. It wasn’t very pretty.”

He took these photos and reported the damage to the Police.

Officers are appealing for information about a party that might have been there on Saturday.