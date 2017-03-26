Police Look For Driver Who Ran Red Light

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a car drove through a red light, causing a pedestrian and two children to jump back onto the pavement.

It happened outside the Bagot Inn at Georgetown at around 5.50pm on Wednesday the 22nd March.

The vehicle – which was heading towards Longueville – is described as a black Jeep Wrangler with UK number plates.

Anyone with information – particularly drivers with dash-cam footage from the time – should contact Police.