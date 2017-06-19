Police Link Man’s Death To Ecstasy Tablets

An 18 year old man has died, with police linking his death to ecstasy tablets which have been seized in the island.
Jersey Police have confirmed Kyle Pringle died over the weekend.
A post mortem exam will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.
Three people have been arrested.
The force had earlier issued a public safety warning about a ‘strong’ batch of the drug circulating in the form of yellow and blue tablets
Anyone else who may have taken the ‘Ikea’ tablets is urged to get medical help if they feel unwell.
Jersey Police HQ (Credit: Jersey Police)
You can read the statement, issued by Jersey Police, below:
“Shortly before 6.30am on Saturday 17 June 2017, police were notified of the sudden death of an 18-year-old male at the General Hospital. Whilst subject to toxicology reports and a post-mortem, evidence at this time suggests the death is as a result consumption of “Ikea” ecstasy tablets. The man’s family have been notified and we can identify him as Kyle Pringle of St. Helier.
A report will be submitted for the consideration of the Deputy Viscount. Following the death, three associated arrests have been made and a quantity of “Ikea” branded ecstasy tablets have been seized.
We strongly advise members of the public not to take these tablets in the interests of their health. Anyone who does take the tablets and becomes unwell are urged to seek medication attention through their GP or in an emergency, attend at the Accident & Emergency Department.”