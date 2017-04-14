Police Launch Assault Appeal

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault.

A man was treated in hospital after being found with facial injuries outside the Seafish Cafe in Liberation Square,.

Officers say that’s believed to have happened shortly after 3am on the morning of Sunday 9th April.

It’s believed these injuries were the result of an assault – but the man was unsure where this had taken place.

A spokesperson released more details about their appeal in the following statement:

“Police are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed an alleged assault in the Town Centre area on Sunday 9th April between approx. 02:50 – 03:05am. A man wearing a black t-shirt with a large white logo on the back was found at 03:05am outside the Seafish Café at Liberation Square with facial injuries, and it is believed that these injuries were the result of an assault, however the man was unsure where this assault had taken place and he was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.”

Anyone who saw the man – who was wearing a black t-shirt with a large white logo on the back – is asked to contact Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.